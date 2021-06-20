Tamil Nadu: Your vaccination certificate will get you 50% discount at this salon

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of new infections on May 21 with the daily infection tally reaching 36,184. After a gap of about 40 days, it dropped to 8,633 yesterday. The government has been taking various measures to bring down the virus spread," said minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian on Saturday.
He said more awareness programmes conducted by the government had resulted in a lot more people coming forward to take the shots.
"We received 1.22 crore doses of vaccine and 1.14 crore people have received the shots so far. We have about 5.56 lakh doses in stock and another three lakh doses are expected to arrive", he said.
