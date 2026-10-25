Tamil Nadu's favourite Chef Damu passes away at 72; here's all you need to know about ‘Cooku with Comali’ judge

Padma Shri awardee Chef Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away on Sunday at the age of 72 after a period of ill health. He was widely recognised for his culinary work and his role as a judge on the Tamil television show Cooku with Comali.

Swati Gandhi
Updated25 Oct 2026, 11:44 AM IST
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Chef Damu passes away at 72
Chef Damu passes away at 72(Instagram)

Padma Shri awardee Chef Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away on Sunday at the age of 72 after a period of ill health. He was widely recognised for his culinary work and his role as a judge on the Tamil television show Cooku with Comali.

He became a household name following his appearances on Jaya TV and Star Vijay, and his friendly presence on the programme earned him the affectionate nickname ‘Damu Appa’ among viewers, according to reports.

His death was confirmed by Media Masons in an Instagram post. The account wrote, "With profound sadness, we pay our respects to Dr. Chef Dhamu, a celebrated culinary artist who made an extraordinary contribution to the world of cooking and inspired countless people through his passion, knowledge, and dedication. His remarkable legacy and contribution to Indian cuisine will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time."

This story will be updated with additional details.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu's favourite Chef Damu passes away at 72; here's all you need to know about ‘Cooku with Comali’ judge
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