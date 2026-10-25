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Tamil Nadu's favourite Chef Damu passes away at 72; here's all you need to know about ‘Cooku with Comali’ judge

Padma Shri awardee Chef Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away on Sunday at the age of 72 after a period of ill health. He was widely recognised for his culinary work and his role as a judge on the Tamil television show Cooku with Comali.

Swati Gandhi
Updated25 Oct 2026, 11:44 AM IST
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Chef Damu passes away at 72
Chef Damu passes away at 72(Instagram)
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Padma Shri awardee Chef Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away on Sunday at the age of 72 after a period of ill health. He was widely recognised for his culinary work and his role as a judge on the Tamil television show Cooku with Comali.

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He became a household name following his appearances on Jaya TV and Star Vijay, and his friendly presence on the programme earned him the affectionate nickname ‘Damu Appa’ among viewers, according to reports.

His death was confirmed by Media Masons in an Instagram post. The account wrote, "With profound sadness, we pay our respects to Dr. Chef Dhamu, a celebrated culinary artist who made an extraordinary contribution to the world of cooking and inspired countless people through his passion, knowledge, and dedication. His remarkable legacy and contribution to Indian cuisine will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time."

This story will be updated with additional details.

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Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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