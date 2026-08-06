Tamil Nadu's TASMAC to allow people to buy liquor online, but there's no home delivery: Report

In a first-of-its-kind move, Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor retailer is set to launch an online platform where customers can check live stock, pay online and go to the store to pick up their order, the Economic Times reported.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) told the outlet that the new portal, Tasmace2e.in, will go live on Thursday, August 6.

According to the report, anyone aged 21 and above — the legal drinking age in Tamil Nadu — can use the website to book liquor online.

How does online liquor sale work? The new online portal will allow customers to check prices of the liquor, and place orders by paying online. However, there's no home delivery facility. Unlike Odisha and West Bengal, which allow home delivery of liquor, Tamil Nadu is sticking to a self-pickup model for now.

The website will be available in both Tamil and English.

Customers can place liquor orders through the official portal, choose their preferred outlet, and collect their purchases in person using a QR Code, the report said.

Customers can search for outlets within a 5 km to 25 km radius, or simply look one up by shop number or district. Tasmac sources were also quoted as saying, “Someone in Chennai can also order liquor at a shop in Tirunelveli and pay on the website digitally.”

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The initiative is designed to improve convenience, reduce waiting time, and bring greater transparency to retail liquor sales.

Meanwhile, the New Indian Express reported that the new app will let customers to locate their nearest outlet, check which brands are in stock, and see the exact price before they order from home, or anywhere else.

A Tasmac official told the TNIE that the app will help consumers avoid long queues at Tasmac outlets. “Once an order is placed, the customer will receive a QR code, which can be shown at the retail outlet to collect the liquor.

How TASMAC QR Code Works Once payment goes through, the portal generates a QR code instead of a home delivery slip. That code is the ticket to the actual bottle, the Economic Times reported.

"It will generate a QR code. The same can be shown at the shop to get the liquor bottles strictly for MRP. Anybody, above the age of 21, with the QR code can collect the bottles," said Tasmac sources.

"Since the price will be displayed in the app and payment made online, there will be no need to pay any amount above the MRP,” the official told TNIE, describing it as the first such app introduced in the state.

Sources said the app could be named ‘Tasmac Online Shopping’, but it is yet to be finalised.

The launch comes days after TASMAC tightened disciplinary action against its staff who were caught for overcharging. A July 24 circular from managing director K Nandakumar warned employees of suspension, transfer or dismissal for repeat violations.