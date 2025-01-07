A racing car of Tamil superstar Ajith crashed during a practice session for the upcoming Dubai 24 hours race.

However, the actor escaped unhurt in the incident.

A video of the accident was shared on the official Instagram page of the Ajith Kumar Racing.

The 53-year-old actor owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing and is participating in the racing event along with teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod, reported PTI.

The video has now gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the actor's car, which was in high speed, is seen crashing into the barriers.

Later, an emergency vehicle approaches the actor as he gets out of the vehicle.

"Ajith Kumar’s massive crash in practise, but he walks away unscathed. Another day in the office … that’s racing!" read the caption.

The actor will be next seen in "Vidaamuyarchi", which will be released in theatres later this month.

Ajith is one of the most popular southern stars with over 60 films to his credit, including hits such as "Aasai", "Kadhal Kottai", "Citizen", "Villain", and "Varalaru".

In addition to "Vidaamuyarchi," he will also star in "Good Bad Ugly", marking a reunion with Trisha.

Meanwhile, the release date for Ajith Kumar's film 'Good Bad Ugly' has been announced. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is set to hit theatres on April 10.

Ravichandran took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveil a new poster of the movie, featuring Ajith in a striking two-piece white suit holding a pistol and sitting confidently on a couch.

Earlier in December, Ajith had issued a statement requesting his fans to stop chanting the viral 'Kadavuley Ajithey' slogan for him.