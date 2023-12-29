Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay was attacked with a slipper while he was returning after paying tribute to actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth on Thursday evening in Chennai. A viral video on the internet shows Joseph Vijay walking through a mob of fans when a slipper came flying towards him and hit him.

Also Read: Vijayakanth death: ‘In politics and cinema, there is no one like him,’ says Rajinikanth View Full Image Actor Joseph Vijay was attacked with a slipper while he was returning from the funeral of actor-turned politician Vijayakanth. (X) In the video, which is being circulated on social media, the Tamil superstar can be seen reaching his car by crossing a huge crowd. Meanwhile, according to media reports, another person from the mob tried to kiss Joseph Vijay's hand.

After the attack, the Leo actor doesn't look back (as shown in the video) and a person accompanying Vijay throws the slipper back in the direction from where it came. Till now, there has been no confirmed information about the person who attacked the star at the funeral event on Thursday.

The attack is being hugely condemned by social media users. Many people showed their support for the superstar and expressed their concern about the uncontrollable mob and the risk to celebrities.

Mortal remains of DMDK president and actor Vijayakanth were brought to Island Ground, Anna Salai on Friday morning. The public can pay their last respects to the late actor at the place from 6 am to 1 pm.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Captain Vijaykanth was on ventilator support. His funeral is being held in Chennai on Friday. Several celebrities showed up to pay their tribute to the late actor. Rajinikanth was also present at the funeral of Vijayakanth on Thursday.

Earlier, his mortal remains were kept at the DMDK office for political leaders and tors to pay tribute to him. Tamil Nadu minister Ranipet R Gandhi, along with DMK organizing secretary RS Bharathi, also paid tribute to the DMDK chief in Kancheepuram.

Actor Vijayakanth was widely popular among people for his box-office blockbuster movies like Chatriyan, Sattam Oru Iruttarai, Vallarasu, Ramana, Pulan Visaranai, Chinna Gounder and Honest Raj. Vijayakanth earned the prefix ‘Captain’ after his 1991 super-hit film Captain Prabhakaran.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!