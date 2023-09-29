Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD quits days after ₹9,000 crore wrongly credited to cab driver's account
The resignation comes a week after the bank mistakenly credited ₹9,000 crore in the bank account of a Chennai cab driver
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) Managing Director and CEO, S Krishnan submitted his resignation on Thursday citing personal reasons. The resignation of the top official comes a week after the bank wrongly credited ₹9,000 crore to a Chennai cab driver. In a regulatory filing, TMB informed about a board meeting on Thursday during which the resignation of S Krishnan was accepted.