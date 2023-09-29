Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) Managing Director and CEO, S Krishnan submitted his resignation on Thursday citing personal reasons. The resignation of the top official comes a week after the bank wrongly credited ₹9,000 crore to a Chennai cab driver. In a regulatory filing, TMB informed about a board meeting on Thursday during which the resignation of S Krishnan was accepted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: State-owned banks face dilemma amidst govt and RBI directives on wilful defaults TMB added that the bank has updated the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about the resignation for their guidance and S Krishnan will continue as MD and CEO till the guidance or advice is received from the central bank.

“It has been about thirteen months since I joined this Bank. In these times, we have taken various measures to fortify the Bank and make it future ready. These include Business Process Engineering, a Digital Transformation, Strengthening the systems and procedures to make it more robust, enhancing the skill set, strengthening the risk matrix, imbibing the compliance culture etc.," S Krishnan said in the resignation letter which was enclosed by TMB with the regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Though I still have about 2/3rd of term to go, due to personal reasons, I have decided to resign as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank. However, in as much as the Bank has only one whole time Director, I will seek the guidance of RBI in this regard," it added.

Wrongly credited ₹ 9,000 crore The resignation comes a week after the bank mistakenly credited ₹9,000 crore in the bank account of a Chennai cab driver. At first, the driver thought it was some scam, but then he attempted to transfer ₹21,000 to his friend, and to his surprise the transaction was successful. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Why is the RBI governor concerned about urban cooperative banks? However, the bank debited the balance amount within minutes, a report by news platform India Today said.

