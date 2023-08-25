‘Taming inflation is govt’s top priority’

New Delhi: The Union government’s priority is to tame inflation for sustained economic growth, though elevated interest rates may act as a dampener to global economic recovery, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Persistent high inflation will crimp demand, Sitharaman said and added that the tendency to use interest rates as the only solution to tackle inflation has its own downside.

“Most economies do have this problem—an obsession of using interest rate as the only tool to deal with inflation," the minister said at the B20 summit, a gathering of top business executives from G20 countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Central banks will have to keep in mind growth and growth-related priorities along with controlling inflation," she said. “Obsession to use interest rates as the only tool to deal with inflation and not manage the supply side factors will not give a complete solution for inflation."

Inflation has impacted major economies, and central bankers, especially in the developed world, have moved to address the issue by tightening interest rates.

India’s retail inflation shot past estimates to hit a 15-month high of 7.44% in July as food and vegetable prices surged, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) inflation target range for the first time since February. The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had earlier this month voted to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sitharaman also said boosting investments to spur growth is a way to achieving sustained growth, so investments in physical assets need to be raised and be driven by the public sector and complemented by the private sector.

“The public sector has to take the lead until the private sector steps in," the minister said. “To have a large multiplier impact of recovery and growth, investment is the best answer. Labour force participation and improving productivity, along with increasing investments, are two essentials to go with it. Labour force participation rates, therefore, will have to increase for which enabling policies will have to be made," Sitharaman said.

She said fiscal deficit needs to be restrained, without which inflation won’t be completely defeated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre aims to lower the fiscal deficit or the difference between the government’s income and spending to 5.9% of the gross domestic product during FY24. Fiscal deficit in the fiscal first quarter stood at ₹4.51 trillion, comprising 25.3% of annual estimates.

Sitharaman said India’s GDP growth rate in the June quarter is expected to be good.

“Enhanced provision for capex by the government is crowding in private investment," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister emphasized that diversification of supply chains will be essential for sustaining post-pandemic global economic recovery. “One more disruption to the supply chains will be ruinous," she said.

She said financing climate change will be another key factor for sustaining global economic recovery.

“The semiconductor mission will pave the way for India’s growing presence in the global electronics supply chain," she said and added, “public private collaboration will be key for India’s contribution to the sustained global growth." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sitharaman further said a free trade agreement between India and the UK is close to being concluded, while similar negotiations with Canada have been progressing well.

“We hope we will be able to conclude an FTA with the UK this year," she said.

Asked if New Delhi was working on a new electric vehicle policy that would cut import taxes for automakers that commit to some local manufacturing, Sitharaman said, “there is no proposal in front of me". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reuters reported earlier in the day that the policy being considered could let automakers import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15%, compared to the current 100% that applies to cars which cost above $40,000 and 70% for the rest.