Home / News / India /  TANCET 2022 results declared. Check here for direct link, steps to download scorecard

TANCET 2022 results declared. Check here for direct link, steps to download scorecard

TANCET Result 2022 declared
1 min read . 06:10 PM ISTLivemint

  • Candidates who wrote the exam are advised to go and check the official websites for TANCET to get their results- tancet.annauniv.edu to download their marks sheets.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 results have been declared by Anna University, Chennai. 

Candidates who wrote the exam are advised to go and check the official websites for TANCET to get their results-  tancet.annauniv.edu to download their marks sheets.

The candidates are needed to use their email id and password as login credentials to check their scores for the common entrance test. 

TANCET for MCA admissions was conducted on 14 May from 10 am to 12 pm and for MCA courses on 14 May from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the exam was held on 15 May from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

TANCET is held once a year for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Candidates will have to apply separately at universities of their choices with their TANCET scores. Anna University is only responsible for conducting the entrance test.

To get your TANCET 2022 result, click here  

TANCET result 2022: Here's how to check

-Go to tancet.annauniv.edu.

-On the homepage, click on the TANCET result link.

-Key in your login details and submit.

-Download result and take a printout.

