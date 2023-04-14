Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  TANCET 2023 Result declared at tancet.annauniv.edu, how to check, download

TANCET 2023 Result declared at tancet.annauniv.edu, how to check, download

1 min read . 12:46 PM IST Livemint
A total of 9279 candidates have appeared for TANCET MCA exam and 22774 candidates have appeared for TANCET MBA exam.

Candidates who had appeared for the  TANCET 2023  exam can see the results as Anna University has declared the results through the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

A total of 9279 candidates have appeared for TANCET MCA exam and 22774 candidates have appeared for TANCET MBA exam. To check the exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check TANCET 2023 Result

TANCET 2023 Result: How to check

Candidates need to visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

After that click on TANCET 2023 result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The scorecard for both the examinations will be available from April 20 to May 20, 2023 on the web portal.

The written examination was conducted on March 25 and March 26, 2023. The answer key and final answer key was released after that. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TANCET.

