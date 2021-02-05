Tandav controversy: HC stays arrest of Amazon Prime Video’s head Aparna Purohit

A bench of Justice Sidharth granted a temporary reprieve to Purohit against the arrest while reserving its verdict on her anticipatory bail plea. While reserving the ruling, the bench said no coercive action should be taken against Purohit till the pronouncement of the order. While pleading for anticipatory bail for Purohit, her counsel submitted to the court that the web series was only a work of fiction and there was no intention of the applicant to outrage the religious feeling of any community.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}