Home >News >India >'Tandav' row: I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime officials in India, says report
Poster of the show 'Tandav'
Poster of the show 'Tandav'

‘Tandav' row: I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime officials in India, says report

2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 10:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have called for the ban of new series
  • Party leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is 'anti-Dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus'

Amazon Prime Video officials in India were summoned by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry over controversy surrounding the recently released web series 'Tandav', reported ANI.

Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have called for the ban of new series and accused its makers and actors of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindu. They have also called the show "anti-Dalit".

BJP MLA Ram Kadam in Maharashtra on Sunday lodged a complaint against the makers of web series at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai. He also wrote to the Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the show 'Tandav'.

"Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," Kadam said about the series which has been named after a dance form tandav, associated especially with Shiva, according to ANI.

Kadam had taken to Twitter to demand the removal of a part he says "mocks Shiva" and an apology from actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

"Tandava will be boycotted until necessary changes are made.#BanTandavNow," he had tweeted.

"Just as there is a system of censors for reviewing films and serials, a similar arrangement should be made to review series on the OTT platform. Writing to @PrakashJavdekar ji," he added in Hindi.

Other ministers from the party have also called for the ban and urged Prakash Javadekar to regulate the OTT platform.

Manoj Kotak, a member of Parliament from Maharashtra, condemned the web series and said that "OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India".

“OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn.spoke to hon.@PrakashJavdekar ji & requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India & we are fast moving in that direction (sic)," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is "anti-Dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus". He requested people on Twitter to write to Javadekar appealing for a ban on the web series.

'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has created, directed and produced the political drama with Himanshu Kishan Mehra and it is written by Gaurav Solanki, best known for 'Article 15'.





