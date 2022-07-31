Mahua Moitra renewed her criticism of the BJP on July 30 amid a dispute over the tandoori chicken that suspended MPs were enjoying while staging a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament compound.

Urge BJP to leave Tandoori chicken alone & ponder over far serious damage to Gandhiji’s ideals:



Non-violence - Bulldozer raj

Truth - 15 lakhs/Indian

Swaraj - End of Federalism

Simplicity- ₹10 lakh suit — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 30, 2022

The Trinamool Congress MP pleaded with the ruling party to put aside the chicken dish and consider the much greater harm being done to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, which include non-violence, truth, swaraj, and simplicity.

Also Read: Smriti Irani said ‘you don’t know me who I am', claims Congress

Mahua Moitra also detailed the threat Gandhi’s ideologies were experiencing under the current government. Using non-violence as an example, she wrote about the practice of using bulldozers to destroy the homes of accused dissenters, which was made popular by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: BJP MPs heckled Congress chief 'pack-wolf style’: Mahua Moitra on Sonia-Smriti spat

Shehzad Poonawalla claimed, based on media sources, that several suspended MPs participated in a "farce and a picnic" in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament by eating "tandoori chicken". The BJP leader said, “As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed tandoori chicken. Everyone knows Gandhiji had staunch views on the slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce and a picnic."

Also Read: 'Kaali' poster row - Twitter takes down director Leena Manimekalai's post

In the Parliament compound, five suspended MPs spent the night next to the Gandhi statue.TMC MP Sushmita Dev and one of the suspended lawmakers, labelled it a "lie". She claimed that because of inflation, government officials, including ministers, have lost credibility. “They don't have an answer, hence this propaganda. People and ministers of the RSS eat everything behind closed doors. So, don't make a comment on our food," Dev said.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra booked over ‘Kali’ remarks; TMC MP says ‘bring it on’

On July 28, three more MPs—two from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and one Independent—were accused of interfering with the Rajya Sabha's business and were expelled for the rest of this week. With this action, there were now 23 MPs who had been suspended from the Rajya Sabha as of July 26.