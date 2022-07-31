Tandoori chicken row: Mahua Moitra reminds BJP of Mahatma Gandhi's real ideals

Shehzad Poonawalla claimed, based on media sources, that several suspended MPs participated in a "farce and a picnic" in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament by eating "tandoori chicken". The BJP leader said, “As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed tandoori chicken. Everyone knows Gandhiji had staunch views on the slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce and a picnic."

