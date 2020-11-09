Tanishq ad promoting cracker-free Diwali faces social media backlash

New Delhi: Weeks after Tanishq had to withdraw its festive campaign featuring an interfaith couple, the Titan Co. Ltd-owned jewellery brand is facing social media backlash for its new Diwali ad. The film is a part of Tanishq's ongoing festive campaign series "Ekatvam" (Oneness) which is being promoted across television, digital and outdoor.

The latest ad features Bollywood actors Neena Gupta, Alaya Furniturewala, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta talking about the way they like to celebrate Diwali. The actors talk about the festival as an occasion to dress up, indulge their sweet tooth and spend quality time with their loved ones.

In one of the accounts, actor Sayani Gupta expresses her happiness over meeting her mother after really long while emphasizing on the need to stay away from firecrackers. The call to not light firecrackers as it leads to pollution has not gone down well with a section of the social media platform. Users on micro blogging platform Twitter said that while there are a lot of causes of air pollution, firecrackers have been singled out and are an affront to their sensibilities. Many of them have also seen this as an "advice" on how to celebrate Diwali.

BJP national general secretary from Karnataka C.T. Ravi lashed out at the jewellery brand and said, "Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam."

Mutiple users have come out to boycott the campaign urging people to stop buying Tanishq jewellery, using hastags such as #TanishqBoycott, #TanishqAd and #TanishqAdcontroversy.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via