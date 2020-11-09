Tanishq ad promoting cracker-free Diwali faces social media backlash

In one of the accounts, actor Sayani Gupta expresses her happiness over meeting her mother after really long while emphasizing on the need to stay away from firecrackers. The call to not light firecrackers as it leads to pollution has not gone down well with a section of the social media platform. Users on micro blogging platform Twitter said that while there are a lot of causes of air pollution, firecrackers have been singled out and are an affront to their sensibilities. Many of them have also seen this as an "advice" on how to celebrate Diwali.