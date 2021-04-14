NEW DELHI: Haryana and Odisha plan to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 1 November 2022, and 2024, respectively.

This comes in the backdrop of 38% of India's rural population covered under the marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), with 21.4% such households provided tap water connection since the scheme’s launch in 2019.

Also Read | Ripple effects of the warehousing boom

“During the presentation, the State of Haryana reiterated their commitment to achieve the JJM target by 1st November 2022 i.e. Haryana Day, much ahead of the national deadline. Odisha plans for 100% saturation by 2024," the ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement on Tuesday.

The scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024. Four crore households have been provided with tap water connections since the scheme was announced on 15 August, 2019.

Several states including Sikkim and Tripura have articulated their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“Haryana state has 31.03 lakh rural households, out of which 26.93 lakh (86.8%) rural households are provided with tap connections as on 31st March 2021. In 2021-22, the State plans to provide 4.09 lakh tap connections," the statement said.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Sakti, to address the country's water issues. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation. The larger aim is to work with state governments to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024.

“The State of Odisha has 85.66 lakh rural households, out of which tap connections are provided to 23.25 lakh households i.e. 27.15% of rural population in Odisha receives water through taps. When Jal Jeevan Mission started on 15th August 2019, only 3.63% of the people in Odisha had access to tap water," the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of water supply getting a leg-up in the union budget presented in February, wherein an outlay of Rs2.87 trillion was announced for the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. The aim is to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 2.68 crore tap connections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via