Former US ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

Former US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu—one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs—on Tuesday, March 19, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital city, Delhi. The former ambassador joined the saffron party at its headquarters in New Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the presence of party general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh. The Saffron party may field Sandhu against Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP from the Amritsar constituency in Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, newswire PTI reported. Speaking about the growth of the India-US relationship and development as the focus area of the Modi government, Sandhu thanked the BJP president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who encouraged him for the “new path of service to the nation". Also Read | IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu announced as cricket commentator for the tournament "In the last 10 years, I have worked closely with PM Modi's leadership, especially in relationship with the United States and Sri Lanka... PM Modi is development focussed... Development is very much needed today and... this development should reach Amritsar too. So, I thank the party president, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister who encouraged me for the new path of service to the nation that I am entering...," Sandhu said.

Sandhu served as Ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024. Before his assignment in Washington DC, Sandhu was High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka from January 2017 to January 2020. He had also served at the High Commission of India, Colombo earlier as the Head of the Political Wing from December 2000 to September 2004.

Also Read | Will electoral bonds data unite the beleaguered opposition in poll season?

Sandhu was Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013. He has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities; as Joint Secretary (UN) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division. He also served as an Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations), at the Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!