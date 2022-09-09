Flipping a dialogue from the movie Damini, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud said on Friday, "We don't want the Supreme Court to be 'tareekh pe tareekh' court," while taking a jibe at lawyers seeking repeated adjournments. This comes after a lawyer sought time to argue a matter and said he has circulated a letter for adjournment. The incident irked the bench of Justice Chandrachud and Hima Kohli

"We will not adjourn the matter. At most, we can pass over the matter to be taken at the end of the board but you have to argue the matter. We don't want the Supreme Court to be 'tareekh pe tareekh' court. We want to change this perception.

"This is the highest court of the land and we want certain dignity to be attached to this court," Justice Chandrachud told the lawyer, who was appearing for a Hindu priest in a civil appeal

The bench further pointed out that judges prepare for the next day's hearing stay up late at night, while lawyers come and seek adjournment.

Again in another case, Justice Chandrachud-led bench refused to expunge the remarks made by a high court against a lawyer, saying the high court has to maintain discipline in the courtroom and that it would not be appropriate for the apex court to expunge those remarks over his unprofessional conduct.

The bench got annoyed that the petition was filed under Article 32 of the Constitution and said the relief sought cannot be granted in this petition. Article 32 relates to the right to move the Supreme Court for enforcement of fundamental rights.

"The Supreme Court is becoming dysfunctional due to these kinds of frivolous litigations. Now it is high time that we send a strong message down the line otherwise things would be difficult. Every 5 to 10 minutes spent on these kinds of petitions takes away the time of a genuine litigant, who has been waiting for justice for years," Justice Chandrachud said.

He said nowadays around 60 matters are listed on miscellaneous days with some getting listed late in the night.

"I had to wake up at 3.30 am in the morning to read the case files. The judges are working hard but it is the lawyers, who are not willing to argue their case. This is not done," he said, voicing displeasure.

(With inputs from agencies)