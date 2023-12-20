'Tareekh pe tareekh': Top 10 quotes by Amit Shah on new criminal laws passed in Lok Sabha
Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Home Minister Amit Shah said the new criminal laws align with the spirit of the Constitution and have been brought keeping in mind the well-being of the people.
Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the three new criminal laws passed in the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the new laws align with the spirit of the Constitution and have been brought keeping in mind the well-being of the people.
-"...For the poor, the biggest challenge to get justice is the financial challenge...For years 'tareekh pe tareekh' keep going. Police hold the judicial system responsible. The government holds the police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws...," Amit Shah said.
“I have not only read every line of proposed criminal laws but have gone through every comma, full stop; held 158 meetings," the home minister said
-“Criminal law bills will ensure victim-centric justice," Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha.
-“Three proposed criminal laws will free people from the colonial mindset and its symbols," the home minister noted.
-“Those who harm the country will not be spared," Amit Shah said while replying to the debate on criminal law bills in the Lok Sabha
-“If someone opposes govt, he shouldn't be punished as it's his freedom of speech," Amit Shah said while replying to the debate on criminal law bills in the Lok Sabha.
-“If anyone works against the country, he or she must not be spared and must be given the strictest punishment," he noted.
-“Act of terrorism is worst human rights violation, anyone involved in terror must be given harsh punishment."
-The three bills reflect the spirit of the Constitution...but those with an Italian mindset will never understand it," the home minister said in an apparent dig at the opposition Congress.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!