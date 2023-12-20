comScore
'Tareekh pe tareekh': Top 10 quotes by Amit Shah on new criminal laws passed in Lok Sabha
'Tareekh pe tareekh': Top 10 quotes by Amit Shah on new criminal laws passed in Lok Sabha

 Livemint

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Home Minister Amit Shah said the new criminal laws align with the spirit of the Constitution and have been brought keeping in mind the well-being of the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the three new criminal laws passed in the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the new laws align with the spirit of the Constitution and have been brought keeping in mind the well-being of the people.

While introducing the three criminal law bills in Lok Sabha, the home minister said, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, I have come to bring some major changes to the 150-year-old three laws which governed our criminal justice system." The British-era laws were aimed at protecting foreign rule and the new bills are people-centric, Shah observed.

Mocking the Congress party, Shah said, “This is PM Modi's government which delivers what they say. We said that we would give 33% reservation to women in the Parliament and assemblies. Congress came to power many times and kept giving dates but we delivered it and with a majority of votes to empower women..."

Top quotes from Amit Shah's speech

-“New criminal laws focus on justice rather than punishment," Amit Shah said.

-"...For the poor, the biggest challenge to get justice is the financial challenge...For years 'tareekh pe tareekh' keep going. Police hold the judicial system responsible. The government holds the police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws...," Amit Shah said.

“I have not only read every line of proposed criminal laws but have gone through every comma, full stop; held 158 meetings," the home minister said

-“Criminal law bills will ensure victim-centric justice," Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

-“Three proposed criminal laws will free people from the colonial mindset and its symbols," the home minister noted.

-“Those who harm the country will not be spared," Amit Shah said while replying to the debate on criminal law bills in the Lok Sabha

-“If someone opposes govt, he shouldn't be punished as it's his freedom of speech," Amit Shah said while replying to the debate on criminal law bills in the Lok Sabha.

-“If anyone works against the country, he or she must not be spared and must be given the strictest punishment," he noted.

-“Act of terrorism is worst human rights violation, anyone involved in terror must be given harsh punishment."

-The three bills reflect the spirit of the Constitution...but those with an Italian mindset will never understand it," the home minister said in an apparent dig at the opposition Congress.

Published: 20 Dec 2023, 05:44 PM IST
