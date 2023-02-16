Target of 10 crore SHG members to be achieved by 2024: Giriraj Singh
Cumulative loans to SHGs stood at about ₹80,000 crore before 2014 and now the bank linkage has crossed over 6.25 lakh crore in the last 9 years, with an NPA of just 2.08%
New Delhi: Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the target of having 10 crore members across various Self-help Groups (SHGs) will be achieved by 2024 as the ministry steps up efforts to enroll new women members.
