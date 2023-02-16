New Delhi: Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the target of having 10 crore members across various Self-help Groups (SHGs) will be achieved by 2024 as the ministry steps up efforts to enroll new women members.

“In May, 2014 when (PM) Modi took charge, there were 2.35 crore SHG members, but with a focused approach to empower rural poor women in the last nine years, the number of SHG members has swelled to more than 9 crore and will touch 10 crore members by 2024," he said.

The minister was addressing the media after the signing of an MoU by the Ministry with “Meesho" – an e-commerce platform owned by Bengaluru-based Fashnear Technologies Private Limited, for marketing of products made by the Self Help Groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission.

He informed that the cumulative loans to SHGs stood at about ₹80,000 crore before 2014 and now the bank linkage has crossed over 6.25 lakh crore in the last 9 years, with an NPA of just 2.08%. He said, efforts are on bring the NPA to less than 1%.

Singh said that each women beneficiary must save at least one lakh rupees per annum through sale of local products as envisioned by the prime minister.

Referring to Atmanirbhar pitch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said, “Today the best products of SHGs are also being exported to different countries and there is a need for more and more awareness campaign both locally and globally about their niche products through e-commerce platforms and other avenues."

The minister informed that NRLM has been undertaking several efforts in supporting businesses run by rural SHG women that are engaged in producing food products, handicrafts and hand-loom etc.

“As part of the efforts to connect producers to markets, NRLM and SRLMs have taken steps to promote curated products from SHGs and SHG member entrepreneurs through multiple channels such as Saras Gallery, State specific retail outlets, e-Commerce platforms like GeM, Flipkart, Amazon," he added.

The ministry under its DAY-NRLM flagship programme has been working to improve the living conditions of rural Indians by enhancing livelihoods through the SHG ecosystem and providing members better income by facilitating better and profitable markets for their produce.