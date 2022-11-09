Target to build 60 kms of highways per day: Nitin Gadkari

Target to build 60 kms of highways per day: Nitin Gadkari2 min read . 06:35 AM IST
- The official target of highway construction has been kept at 12,000 kilometres for the current financial year
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said his target is to construct 60 kilometres of highways per day. Gadkari further said good road infrastructure creates prosperity and employment.
"We are constructing 40 kilometers of highways per day, our target is to construct 60 kilometers of highways per day," he said at an event organised by Entrepreneurs' Organisation Gurugram Chapter.
In 2021-22, the pace of National Highway (NH) construction in the country had touched a record 37 kilometres per day, but it slowed to 28.64 kilometres a day due to pandemic-related disruptions and a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.
The official target of highway construction has been kept at 12,000 kilometres for the current financial year. The ministry constructed 10,237 kilometres in 2019-20, 13,327 kilometres in 2020-21, and 10,457 kilometres in 2021-22.
Separately, Gadkari on Tuesday promised more ropeways, cable railway systems, tunnels and clean energy projects for poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.
Addressing an election rally in the tribal area of Chamba district, Gadkari said constructing roads here is difficult and new-age projects can solve the connectivity issue in the sub-Himalayan range of mountains.
"Constructing roads is difficult here. There is a need for tunnel projects, ropeways and funicular train systems...if we can connect these mountains through the electric transport system, these will ease your travel and improve connectivity," he said.
Highlighting various clean energy and electric mobility projects undertaken by the government, the Union minister said hydro-power projects in the Himalayan region will help generate employment also.
Talking about the shortage of petrol pumps and gas stations here, Gadkari said the government will try to bring an electric mobility system.
"Solar rooftop projects can be implemented here which will power electric cars, buses, and auto-rickshaws," he said, adding that as a transport minister he has brought electric buses, cars, and rickshaws to the country and soon electric tractors and trucks will be launched.
In a lighter vein, he said if someone needs he can provide an agency for electric scooters, cars, and e-rickshaws.
On the issue of vehicular pollution in the mountains, Gadkari said that through electric mobility he is trying to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles from the whole country.
On alternative fuel projects such as ethanol production from farm waste and stubble, the minister said the government is determined to make India's farmers energy producer in addition to food producer.
"Ethanol, methanol, CNG, bio-CNG, electric, green hydrogen - all will be produced in Himachal Pradesh," he said, adding that ropeways, tunnels, roads, and all types of infrastructure will be developed in the state.
"The US is rich because it has good roads," he said.
Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
