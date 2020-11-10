Targeted policies key to integrate migrants

When someone migrates for work, they often face several problems in their new state. Some may face trouble getting government health insurance, while others experience issues finding housing. So which are India’s most migrant-friendly states?

A study says states that make laws specifically for migrants, such as Kerala, are the best at meeting their needs and integrating them into wider society.

Researchers from the consultancy India Migration Now compared seven states on how migrant-friendly their laws and programmes are. These states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, together receive half the interstate migrants in the country.

Designing separate policies with migrants in mind is important because existing policies tend to keep them out. Many migrants haven’t stayed long enough to become a ‘permanent resident’ or met other conditions to be considered a ‘domicile’. Because of this, they don’t qualify for benefits from the various welfare programs a state has in place.

So for example, many migrants work in unsafe conditions where they get exposed to chemicals or suffer workplace accidents. But if they were to go for medical treatment for their complaints in a state such as Punjab or Maharashtra, their costs wouldn’t be covered by state health schemes. But a migrant in Kerala covered by the ‘Awaz Health Insurance Scheme’ could get treatment worth up to Rs. 15,000 free of cost.

In addition, Kerala has other targeted schemes such as the Kerala Migrant Workers Welfare Scheme that gives financial assistance to migrants for treating specific illnesses, retirement allowances to those registered for at least five years, and also awards grants for their children’s education.

Given the challenges faced by migrants in accessing government services available only to natives, the authors conclude other states should follow the example of Kerala and make policies focused on migrants to integrate them better.

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

