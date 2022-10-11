Targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths not acceptable: Jaishankar

'We really think that targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths is not acceptable in any part of the world,' says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Russia's attack on Ukrainian cities
Speaking on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the need for both sides in the Ukraine conflict to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue as "this conflict is not helping anybody at all." He added that targeting infrastructure and killing civilians is unacceptable anywhere in the world.
The comments were made by Jaishankar in response to inquiries following his speech at the Lowy Institute on the expanding significance of India's relationship with Australia and the shared interests of both nations as members of the security-focused Quad.
When asked about Russian missile strikes on key cities throughout Ukraine on Monday, including the capital Kyiv, which are being seen as the most intense attack since the conflict began on February 24, Jaishankar said, "We really think that targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths is not acceptable in any part of the world."
He emphasised on the need to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict, saying "this conflict is not helping anybody at all."
He claimed that this conflict is currently harming a significant portion of the world because it has a very, very negative impact on the people's daily lives. The minister further added, "And these countries with whom we identify ourselves most of these countries and they are actually feeling frustrated because they feel that their problems are being neglected."
He made these remarks the day after India voted to reject Russia's request for a secret vote in the UN General Assembly on a draught resolution denouncing Moscow's "illegal" annexation of four regions of Ukraine. Along with more than a 100 other countries, India supported a popular vote on the text.
On Monday, India's External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson said the escalation of hostilities was in no one's interest and noted that India stood ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.
Walking on a diplomatic tightrope. India has not yet denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has insisted that dialogue and diplomacy are the only ways to end the crisis. India has refrained from voting in both the UN Security Council and General Assembly on the conflict in Ukraine.
