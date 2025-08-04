Targeting of India unjustified and unreasonable: MEA after Trump says US will hike tariffs over Russian oil

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday hit back after US President Donald Trump threatened to ‘substantially raise’ the tariffs on Indian exports to the US over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian Oil, and said that the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable.

India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security, said the MEA in a statement.

Earlier in the day, on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits.”

“They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” he further added.

However, in his post, Trump did not specify by how much he would raise the levy.

Reacting to the US President's remark, India said that it has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict.

“India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability,” said the MEA.

Here's what the MEA said — India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion.

— Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilizers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel and machinery and transport equipment.

