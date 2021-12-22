NEW DELHI : Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced the tariff guidelines, 2021 for the PPP projects in Major Ports on Wednesday. These new guidelines will be applicable for future PPP projects including the projects which are currently under the bidding stage.

The provision of the erstwhile Tariff Authority for Major Ports (TAMP) stands abolished in the new act.

The Major Port’s PPP concessionaires handle 50 percent of the total traffic handled by all the Major Ports in India. The benefit of this transition to market linked tariff is that a level playing field is now provided to the PPP concessionaires at Major Ports to compete with the Private Ports.

PPP concessionaires at Major Ports were constrained to operate under the stipulations of these guidelines (by TAMP) whereas private operators/PPP concessionaires at non-major ports were free to charge tariff as per market conditions.

Sonowal, while making the announcement, said that government mandated concessions in tariff for trans-shipment and coastal shipping shall continue to apply to all PPP future Concessionaires.

In a major reform for the port sector, the government has gone a step further and made further concessions to promote transshipment and coastal shipping. The royalty payable for trans-shipment cargo will now be 1.0 times (from 1.5 times earlier) the normal container.

Similarly, for the coastal cargo, the concessionaire has to pay only 40% of the royalty payable for foreign cargo (from 60% earlier) in accordance with coastal concession policy of the government. For transparency, the tariffs so fixed are to be hosted on the website of the concessionaire.

The Minister added that these guidelines will usher in an era of market economy for the sector and go a long way in making the Major Ports competitive.

