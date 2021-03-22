OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tariff hikes will lift profit of top four airports to 65% of pre-pandemic level

Tariff hikes will lift profit of top four airports to 65% of pre-pandemic level

In 2016, the AAI had issued a circular asking airports under its control to make public announcements in the local language followed by Hindi and English.
 1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 05:24 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Operating profits at the airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which account for 90% of the air passenger traffic handled by private airports, are expected to plunge 90% during fiscal 2021 due to a drop in passenger traffic

New Delhi: A likely increase in tariff at some of the country's busiest private airports will help lift their operating profit to about 65% of pre-pandemic levels during the next fiscal, rating agency Crisil said in a report on Monday.

Operating profits at the airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which account for 90% of the air passenger traffic handled by private airports, are expected to plunge 90% during fiscal 2021 due to a drop in passenger traffic, the report added.

"Three of these four airports are likely to see their aeronautical tariffs (levied on the passenger traffic, cargo, airport landing & parking fee, etc.) more than double on an aggregated average, from current levels," it said.

"This is because the airport regulations allow the airports to get a fixed regulated return on the capacity addition being done in the control period, charged through tariffs. Further, regulations also allow a true-up in the tariff to compensate for the loss in aeronautical revenue due to lower-than-expected traffic over the previous control period," it added.

The domestic airport sector is expected to incur a net loss of 5,400 crore, and cash loss of 3,500 crore during FY 2021, impacted by a 66% year-on-year slip in passenger traffic amid covid-19 induced travel restrictions, rating agency Icra said in a note last week.

“The tariff hikes will help aeronautical revenue bounce back next fiscal to 1.3 times of fiscal 2020," said Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.

"The other half – non-aeronautical revenue – remains sluggish due to slow pick-up in passenger footfalls despite some relaxation in people movement, and low propensity of passengers to spend in the airport ecosystem at present," Gupta added.

