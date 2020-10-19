Tariff protection for boosting local production may be for limited period

Experts said that the policy focus is on making the country self-reliant which entails supporting the identified manufacturing sectors to move up in the global value chain with both fiscal and non-fiscal measures. “Any further measures, tax or otherwise, may be considered taking into consideration the overall sectoral or product requirements and the support the ecosystem needs for consolidation and aligning them with other bilateral or multilateral commitments and the overall trade strategy," said Rahul Shukla, executive Director, PwC India.