The power ministry has further directed that the mechanism for billing and payment for these plants shall be as per PPA. However, to enable Gencos importing coal with adequate cash flow, the provisional billing has been mandated to be done by the Gencos on weekly basis. Payment of at least 15% of the provisional bill shall be made by the procurers within a week from the date of receipt of bill. This provisional billing and payment shall be subject to reconciliation during final billing and payment on monthly basis as per the PPA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}