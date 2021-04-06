Tarun Bajaj made new revenue secretary, Ajay Seth economic affairs secretary

According to a Department of Personnel and Training notification, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed 1987 batch Karnataka carde civil servant Ajay Seth as the new economic affairs secretary. Seth has been serving in his home carde as the managing director of the state-run Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BRMCL). His experience at BRMCL may come handy in the finance ministry at a time the government is focusing on large capex push to revive the economic from a record contraction in FY21.

