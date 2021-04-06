Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tarun Bajaj made new revenue secretary, Ajay Seth economic affairs secretary

Tarun Bajaj made new revenue secretary, Ajay Seth economic affairs secretary

The government has reshuffled the top bureaucracy in the finance ministry, Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
2 min read . 03:10 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • Bajaj has been handling the additional charge of revenue department after Ajay Bhushan Pandey retired in February
  • Seth has been serving in his home carde as the managing director of the state-run Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday reshuffled the top bureaucracy in the finance ministry, shifting economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj to the revenue department. Bajaj has been handling the additional charge of revenue department after Ajay Bhushan Pandey retired in February.

According to a Department of Personnel and Training notification, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed 1987 batch Karnataka carde civil servant Ajay Seth as the new economic affairs secretary. Seth has been serving in his home carde as the managing director of the state-run Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BRMCL). His experience at BRMCL may come handy in the finance ministry at a time the government is focusing on large capex push to revive the economic from a record contraction in FY21.

Special secretary and financial adviser in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ali Raza Rizvi, has been appointed as the secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises, after current secretary Sailesh, was appointed as member, Public Enterprises Selection Board.

Jatindra Nath Swain, who is currently serving as the managing director of Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd, has been appointed as the secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Additional sSecretary in Ministry of Home Affairs Gyanesh Kumar has been made the secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, while special secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Indevar Pandey will now become the secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare.

Special secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as secretary Anjali Bhawra will now serve as the secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities while Special Secretary in the Department of Revenue Anil Kumar Jha will take charge as the secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

