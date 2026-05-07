Tarun Chugh serves defamation notice to Bhagwant Mann for blaming BJP for twin blasts in Punjab

Chandigarh: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday served a legal notice of defamation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his remarks blaming the BJP for the twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar and asked him to either provide proof for his claim or resign from his post.

Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments rocked Punjab on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties, which targeted the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order issue in the state.

Mann on Wednesday held the BJP responsible for the two blast incidents, alleging this was how the party was preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

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The first explosion occurred around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast happened at around 11 pm near the Army camp in Amritsar's Khasa.

Slamming the CM for his remarks, BJP leader Chugh on Thursday said Mann has completely "undermined" the dignity of the Chief Minister's office by accusing the BJP of involvement in bomb blasts without presenting a shred of evidence.

"This is precisely why legal proceedings have now been initiated against him for criminal defamation, spreading false information, and attempting to incite public unrest," Chugh told reporters.

"CM Mann's statement directly contradicts the position taken by his own DGP. While the Punjab Police is pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan's ISI and foreign networks, the chief minister remains busy pursuing a political agenda.

"The question is simple: is the chief minister safeguarding Punjab's security, or is he providing political cover to anti-national forces," he asked.

On a day when the entire nation is celebrating the courage and valour of our armed forces on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Mann's attempt to link a democratic and nationalist party like the BJP with blast incidents is not merely a political falsehood, but an insult to the mandate and faith of millions of Indians, Chugh said.

"Mann's statement is not only defamatory but also extremely dangerous. Such irresponsible allegations can create confusion, mistrust, and social unrest in Punjab. No chief minister has the right to compromise public order and national security for political gain," he said.

The BJP leader said if Mann does not withdraw his statement and issue a public apology within seven days, both criminal and civil legal proceedings will be initiated against him. "The people of Punjab are now asking a direct question: where is the evidence?"

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In his defamation notice, Chugh said, "Immediately withdraw all defamatory, false, and malicious statements made by you, issue an unconditional public apology through prominent print, electronic, and social media platforms within seven days from receipt of this notice and refrain from making any further defamatory, baseless, or inflammatory statements against BJP, its leadership, workers, or supporters, read the notice."

Speaking to reporters in Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday, Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.