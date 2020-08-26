Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19
Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi

Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 02:59 PM IST ANI

  • Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for coronavirus while all the people who came in his contact have been advised to go for Covid test and into isolation

NEW DELHI : Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have been tested Covid 19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during Last few days they should go for Covid test immediately," Gogoi tweeted.

"I have been tested Covid 19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during Last few days they should go for Covid test immediately," Gogoi tweeted.

Several leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, DK Shivakumar and PC Sharma have tested positive for the virus.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 32-lakh mark with 67,151 new cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).The overall coronavirus count reached 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated and 59,449 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

