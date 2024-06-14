Tarun Kapoor, architect of key energy and infrastructure policies, gets second stint at PMO

  • Kapoor is known for his extensive experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, bringing insights and expertise to his role at the PMO.

Dhirendra Kumar
First Published12:49 PM IST
Tarun Kapoor is a seasoned IAS officer of the 1987 batch from the Himachal Pradesh cadre
Tarun Kapoor is a seasoned IAS officer of the 1987 batch from the Himachal Pradesh cadre

New Delhi: Tarun Kapoor, a seasoned IAS officer of the 1987 batch from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was re-appointed as advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). This will be his second stint in the PMO after his first appointment as advisor to the Prime Minister in May 2022. Kapoor handles economic matters.

Advisors in the PMO provide strategic counsel, policy insights, and operational assistance to the Prime Minister, aiding in decision-making, policy formulation, and implementation of government initiatives. The re-appointment of officers including PK Mishra as principal secretary and Amit Khare as advisor suggests the PMO is poised to undertake further reforms, building on their previous work and continuity of approach.

Also Read: Meet Amit Khare, the man behind NEP and IT Rules, now in his third stint at PMO

Kapoor is known for his extensive experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, bringing insights and expertise to his role at the PMO. His responsibilities include providing strategic guidance on government initiatives, ensuring effective implementation of policies, and facilitating inter-ministerial coordination to achieve the government's developmental goals.

Before his appointment to the PMO, Kapoor held several significant positions in both the state and central governments:

As Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Kapoor steered policies and initiatives related to the oil and gas sector. He focused on enhancing domestic production, reducing import dependency, and promoting cleaner fuels.

He was instrumental in the promotion of biofuels and cleaner fuels to reduce environmental impact and support sustainable development. He played a key role in expansion of the city gas distribution network across the country, aiming to increase the availability of natural gas for domestic, industrial, and vehicular use.

Also Read: India eyes gas network spanning South Asian neighbours

As vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), he played a pivotal role in urban planning and development projects in the national capital, focusing on sustainable development and infrastructure enhancement. Kapoor was involved in projects aimed at improving the quality of life for Delhi's residents, including housing schemes, public transportation enhancements, and green space development.

Kapoor contributed to the growth of the power sector in Himachal Pradesh, emphasising renewable energy projects and improving power infrastructure while he was additional chief secretary (power) of the state. Kapoor facilitated the development of hydroelectric projects and other renewable energy initiatives, contributing to the state's energy security and sustainability.

 

