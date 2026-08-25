Tarun Tejpal case: Supreme Court asks former Tehelka editor-in-chief to surrender within 2 weeks

The Supreme Court has directed Tarun Tejpal to surrender within two weeks. Tejpal, Tehelka Magazine's former editor-in-chief, must file a surrender certificate, Live Law reported. This allows the court to hear his appeal properly.

Tarun Tejpal earlier challenged the Bombay High Court's conviction in the 2013 rape case. The court sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.

Justice Alok Aradhe decided this matter earlier today, 25 August. He rejected arguments from Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tejpal.

Sibal argued that surrender wasn't necessary before the appeal was heard. He cited the Bombay High Court's earlier four-week surrender window.

Also Read | Tarun Tejpal moves Supreme Court against conviction in 2013 rape case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Goa, countered this argument firmly. He said appeals could not proceed without applications for surrender or exemption.

Separately, the Goa government has approached the Supreme Court. It seeks enhancement of Tejpal's punishment to life imprisonment.

Notably, the state isn't challenging his conviction itself. It only seeks a harsher sentence than the one currently imposed.

The Bombay High Court's Goa bench delivered its original verdict on 6 August. Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar overturned Tejpal's earlier trial-court acquittal.

They convicted him and imposed rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. This matched the minimum sentence prescribed under the relevant law.

Also Read | Goa moves Supreme Court seeking life term for Tarun Tejpal in 2013 rape case

The court noted that the incident had occurred 13 years earlier. It found no evidence of subsequent criminal misconduct by Tejpal.

Consequently, judges declined to impose the maximum life imprisonment sentence. They opted instead for the minimum prescribed punishment.

This case originated from allegations dating back to November 2013. Tejpal allegedly assaulted a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator.

This occurred during a Tehelka-organised event held in Goa. The Goa Sessions Court initially acquitted him back in 2021.

Following this acquittal, the state challenged the verdict before the High Court. The judges convicted him under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

These included charges of rape, sexual harassment and assault with intent to disrobe. The rape provision carried a minimum decade-long sentence. It also permitted judges to impose a sentence of up to life imprisonment.

Lapse of judgement Tejpal initially blamed the incident on "a lapse of judgment". He described it as "a misreading of the situation".

As the case escalated, he urged authorities to examine CCTV footage. He alleged the case reflected a "political vendetta" by Goa's BJP government.

Tehelka, which Tejpal co-founded in 2000, published several notable investigative scoops. These included Operation West End, exposing bribery through sting operations.

Tejpal was arrested in 2013 and spent seven months in jail. The Supreme Court eventually granted him bail during proceedings.

In 2021, a Goa sessions court dismissed all charges against him. However, the judge's observations sparked significant criticism afterwards.