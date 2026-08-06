'I am one of them': Tarun Tejpal reacts to rape conviction, likens himself to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal on Thursday strongly criticised his conviction in the 2013 rape case, alleging that he had been targeted for more than a decade and asserting that he would appeal the verdict before the Supreme Court.

After conviction, Tarun Tejpal likens himself to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Speaking to reporters immediately after the Bombay High Court convicted him, Tejpal maintained that the case against him was driven by revenge rather than evidence.

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"They are after me with sentiment of revenge for the last 13 years. I have full faith in the judiciary that there will be judges who will see the truth. We will present the evidence in public. There is so much evidence that I should have been acquitted 10 times over," he told the reporters right after he was convicted.

Also Read | Tarun Tejpal sentenced to 10 years in 2013 sexual assault case

The court, while delivering its judgment, underscored the unequal power dynamics between the accused and the complainant. It observed that Tejpal was the Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka at the time of the alleged offence, while the complainant was a junior journalist working under him, placing him in a position of considerable professional authority.

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Following the conviction, Tejpal also drew parallels between his case and those of former student leader Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam, both of whom remain in custody in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case. He suggested that, like them, he had been falsely implicated.

"We will surely approach the Supreme Court. They are after me due to political vendetta and work done by Tehelka. We fought the case for 7.5 years in the trial court and got acquittal. Those with them are acquitted, but they are after those who wrote against them. Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam are in jail for last so many years. Surendra Gadling, arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon case, is in jail. I am also one of them. Tehelka's reportage might have caused some political damage or harmed their vested interests," Tejpal said.

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Also Read | Tehelka case: Tarun Tejpal insists it was a consensual act

Earlier in the day, while addressing the court before sentencing, the 62-year-old sought leniency, describing himself as a victim and referring to his personal circumstances.

"I am 62 and I believe I am a victim. I have a wife and that's not much else to say. All that I can say is we can go and appeal. Please be lenient for me. Rest all facts are placed on record," Tejpal said to the court.

Senior advocate Abad Ponda, appearing for Tejpal, urged the court to take a lenient view, arguing that this was his client's first offence and noting his age. Ponda submitted that the alleged incident dated back to 2013 and that the appeal proceedings had been pending since 2022. He further told the court that Tejpal had remained on bail throughout the proceedings without violating any conditions and that his passport had already been deposited with the authorities.

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Ponda requested that the court stay the conviction order for a limited period to enable Tejpal to approach the Supreme Court against the high court's decision.

“Please consider putting a stay on this order for a few weeks. Let me be given an opportunity to approach the Supreme Court,” Ponda said on behalf of Tejpal.

The court heard the submissions made by the defence after recording the conviction. Tejpal has indicated that he will challenge the high court's judgment before the Supreme Court.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 'I am one of them': Tarun Tejpal reacts to rape conviction, likens himself to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam