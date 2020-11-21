Task-based temp hiring picks up steam amid covid

To be sure, task-based staffing differs from temporary hiring, which is not necessarily outcome-driven. In temporary staffing, the payment is still driven by the number of days an employee works or on a monthly basis. In task-based system, however, the focus is more on the outcome of the task being performed—a service fee which is determined mutually between the one offering the service and the one availing it. Besides, there is no employer-to-employee relationship in a task-based gig. Also, there are two types of payment terms—first, after completion of a task while the second is milestone-driven.