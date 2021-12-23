Task force may review clinical guidelines to fight Omicron

The other treatment mentioned in the guidelines is inhaled budesonide. Though the evidence is low on this, it is recommended for patients whose cough and fever persist beyond five days. Drugs such as hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin, a rage in the early days of the pandemic, are kept out of recommendations. So is the convalescent plasma therapy which multiple clinical trials including the Recovery Trial of the UK (considered to be one of the largest RCTs for covid-19) have now found to not work. Aspirin, another commonly used drug used to treat covid-19, is shown not to have any clinical benefits.