Task force to be set up to boost Qatari investments into India: PM Modi

New Delhi: India and Qatar on Tuesday discussed the creation of a special task force to facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India.

The two countries also “resolved to explore Qatari investments in the entire energy value-chain in India," a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said.

The two decisions were discussed during a phone call between Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

Modi conveyed his felicitations Al Thani ahead of the forthcoming National Day of Qatar, the statement said adding that Al-Thani also conveyed his greetings to Modi for the festival of lights – Diwali – that India celebrated on 14 November.

“The two leaders discussed the robust cooperation between both countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard," the statement said adding that the two leaders discussed investments and energy cooperation.

“The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch, and looked forward to meeting in-person after the normalisation of the public-health situation caused by the covid-19 pandemic," the statement added.

India has been assiduously building up its ties with countries in the Gulf region since the Modi government took office in 2014. Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan are to travel to Kuwait and Qatar and Oman respectively in the coming days. India views the countries in the region as key sources of investment as well as energy required to power Asia's third largest economy into a higher growth trajectory. Security cooperation is another area where the two sides are collaborating.

