Task force to be set up to boost Qatari investments into India: PM Modi

India has been assiduously building up its ties with countries in the Gulf region since the Modi government took office in 2014. Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan are to travel to Kuwait and Qatar and Oman respectively in the coming days. India views the countries in the region as key sources of investment as well as energy required to power Asia's third largest economy into a higher growth trajectory. Security cooperation is another area where the two sides are collaborating.