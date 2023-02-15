Indian Railways has been receiving complaints of poor food quality over the past few days. A passenger on Sunday shared a picture of food being served to her by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Bhumika, a Twitter user complained that the 'food served in train tastes like prisoners'.

She tagged the IRCTC's official Twitter handle and asked, “Have you ever tasted your own food @IRCTCofficial? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children?"

“It tastes like food for prisoners. The ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing the same bad quality food to your customers," Bhumika tweeted while attaching a photograph of the food.

“This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It’s not the food staff's fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money and it wasn’t their fault.@IRCTCofficial," she further wrote.

In yet another incident, a photo tweeted by a railway passenger traveling in the Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express has gone viral in which passenger shared a picture of food being served 'dusty' cornflakes while traveling in the train.

The passenger, Viresh Narkar, shared a photo on Twitter complaining about the quality of food served on the train while traveling to Sainagar Shirdi. The passengers shared some photos and tweeted," Travelling by Magnificat Vande Bharat Express to Shirdi.

He tweeted, “Executive Class is given in middle of train, hence other class people keep moving continuously and there is no privacy even after paying more. EC should be at front or back of train."

“Since the flooring is carpet now, Dyson Vacuum cleaners should be provided instead of traditional method of sweeping the floor. @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @GM_CRly," he added.

Responding to the complaint, Indian Railways wrote,"Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via this link."

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express takes 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the 343 km distance to the temple town.

The one-way journey ticket without catering service for CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be ₹840 and ₹1670 for chair car and executive chair car respectively, while the ticket prices with catering service will be ₹975 and ₹1840 respectively.