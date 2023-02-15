‘Tastes like…’: Indian Railways receive another ‘bad quality food' complaint
Indian Railways has been receiving complaints of poor food quality over the past few days.
Indian Railways has been receiving complaints of poor food quality over the past few days. A passenger on Sunday shared a picture of food being served to her by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Bhumika, a Twitter user complained that the 'food served in train tastes like prisoners'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×