Tata AIA Life has formed a new long-term strategic partnership with and Practo, a digital healthcare platform to offer solutions to their respective customer bases. Synergies resulting from this partnership may provide access to digital healthcare to Tata AIA Life ’s customers. Similarly, Practo’s customers will exclusively access solutions offered by Tata AIA Life subject to regulatory approvals.

“Taking forward the values of AIA Group & Tata Sons, our purpose of protection transcends the payer role traditionally followed. In the past couple of years’, we have gone beyond the transactional model to partner with consumers for holistic protection solutions that they need. Through this partnership, beyond synergies at both sides, the consumers of Practo can access best-in-class solutions for safeguarding themselves and building a healthier life," said Rishi Srivastava, MD& CEO of Tata AIA Life Insurance.

Shashank ND, Co-founder & CEO, Practo, said, “We are excited to partner with AIA, the largest independent publicly-listed pan-Asian life insurance group. We foresee various synergies resulting from this partnership that align with our core strategies on many fronts. AIA brings a world-class approach to insurance solutions with its bespoke products and solutions. Its preeminent leadership in the life insurance sector will be extremely valuable to Practo’s current and future customers, who will have access to a range of high-quality life insurance products. By coming together, AIA, Tata AIA Life and Practo will go a long way in leveraging our collective strengths and developing innovative products, allowing us to drive far more impact for our customers."

Founded in 2008, Practo is a healthcare platform. Practo connects the entire health ecosystem – patients, doctors, pharmacy, diagnostics, clinics, hospitals and other partners – together, to generate service for all.

Tata AIA Life is a joint venture company, owned by Tata Sons Ltd. and AIA Group Limited.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via