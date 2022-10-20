Tata AIA ties up with Medix to offer specialised ‘Critical illness’ services

Tata AIA Life Insurance, one of India's leading life insurance companies, has partnered with Medix, a global company specialising in medical management solutions, to provide TATA AIA customers with access to a local and global network of certified medical specialists to manage their medical treatment related to serious illnesses. This service is available to policyholders who have taken eligible life insurance products such as term, savings, and pension plans.
Through this partnership, customers in India will have access to the Personal Medical Care Management (PMCM) facility, which provides top-notch medical assistance. This will involve reevaluating the medical issue, diagnosing it, and developing a comprehensive treatment plan with the best possible treatment, including referrals to the town's top experts and care coordination. Customers of Tata AIA may follow, manage, engage with dedicated medical teams, and receive updates on their medical journey using this service, assuring the permanence of treatment that is centred on excellence. Patients and their families will no longer have to cope with the stress and uncertainty that comes with significant medical issues because of this. Medix will afterwards keep supporting them and working with their treating physician on ongoing treatments, side effects, concerns, and inquiries.
According to a Harvard University research, India has 5.2 million medical errors per year. 80% of these failures are caused by cancer (38%), vascular events (29%), and infectious disorders (13%). Customers of Tata AIA would greatly benefit from professional medical care guidance from internationally renowned medical healthcare specialists if given the chance to use Medix's Personal Medical Case Management service.
Speaking on the tie-up, Naveen Tahilyani, MD & CEO of Tata AIA, said, “Holistic wellness is an important conversation in today’s context. And, at Tata AIA, we have constantly strived to enable our consumers to live healthier, happier, and longer by partnering them in their health and wellness journey. Through the association with Medix, we aim to further enhance our value proposition. The association with Medix will also allow our consumers access to personalised recommendations from global medical experts combined with ongoing medical support."
Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Sigal Atzmon, President and CEO of Medix, said, “At Medix, we have been pioneering and advancing cutting edge virtual care, always combining digital solutions with human interactions and provide our customers with objective advice, and support, enabling improved accessibility and implementation of high-quality medical care. An exciting new chapter in our mission to close the gap between patients and healthcare systems at large has been opened by our association with TATA AIA India in providing Personal Medical Case Management Services. This association with TATA AIA truly makes a difference; it represents a shared commitment and vision to reduce unwarranted healthcare variations across the region, improve medical outcomes, and most importantly, improve the overall care experience."
A revolutionary medical management firm called Medix was established to focus the best available research, expertise, treatments, and innovation on medical needs. With bases in Mumbai, New York, London, Munich, Tel Aviv, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Melbourne, and Hong Kong, Medix services are available all over the world. They are operating in more than 90 nations. A ground-breaking health initiative called Tata AIA Vitality was introduced by Tata AIA Life last week. It is made available through the Vitality Protect and Vitality Health rider packages. With this launch, Tata AIA offers consumers in India access to the well-known Vitality platform, which is now available in 40 countries and has helped more than 30 million individuals over the course of 25 years.
