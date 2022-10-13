Tata AIA unveils unique wellness program - Tata AIA Vitality via rider packages

The Vitality Wellness Program was established in South Africa more than 20 years ago, and it is led by the amount of data and information available to it. Utilizing its enormous data asset, which consists of behaviorally linked insurance data spanning more than 50 million life years, Vitality can constantly improve its model. It employs actuarial savings, which are based on reliable clinical and scientific studies, to encourage healthier lifestyle habits. The age-based assessment offered by the app-based wellness programme informs users about their health objectives, how to live a healthier lifestyle, and how to avoid any conditions that can increase their risk of illness. Using a study of 14 modifiable health risk variables, individuals are assessed for potential health hazards. Customers' convenience has been carefully considered by the app, which allows users to access their Virtual Health Record (VHR) both online and on the app. According to scientific research, programme participants live longer and spend less money on healthcare.