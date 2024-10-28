Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export, ecosystem creation… all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Advanced System (TASL)-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India on October 28.
The TASL-Airbus facility is the first such private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India, PTI reported.
Speaking at the inauguration, PM Modi said that the facility in Vadodara will not only strengthen India-Spain relationship, but also “boost our mission of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’”.
On the occassion, Modi also recalled Tata Group's long-time helm, the late Ratan Tata and hailed his contribution.
“Recently, we lost the country's great son Ratan Tata ji. If he had been among us today, he would have been happy, but wherever his soul is, he would be happy. This C-295 aircraft factory reflects the new work culture of New India…” PM Modi stated.
(With inputs from Agencies)
