Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export, ecosystem creation… all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Advanced System (TASL)-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India on October 28.

The TASL-Airbus facility is the first such private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India, PTI reported.

Speaking at the inauguration, PM Modi said that the facility in Vadodara will not only strengthen India-Spain relationship, but also “boost our mission of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’”.

Here's All you Need To Know: The TASL-Airbus manufacturing facility in Vadodara is the first such private sector final assembly line for the C-295 military aircraft in India.

According to PM Modi, the C-295 aircraft manufactured at this facility will first be used for domestic needs and in the future will also be exported.

The PM also expressed hope that the ecosystem created by this manufacturing facility will help India manufacture civil aircraft in future.

Also speaking, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez said the first aircraft from the Vadodara facility will be ready to roll out in 2026.

India signed a ₹ 21,000 crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft in September 2021. These aircraft will replace the Indian Air Force's (IAF) ageing Avro-748 planes.

Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, within four years.

The subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the TASL-Airbus facility in Vadodara as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

The facility here will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem, from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete life cycle of the aircraft.

Apart from the Tatas, leading defence public sector units, such as Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, as well as private micro, small and medium enterprises will contribute to this programme, a release earlier said.

Foundation for the Vadodara final assembly line was laid by PM Modi in October 2022.

Remembering Ratan Tata On the occassion, Modi also recalled Tata Group's long-time helm, the late Ratan Tata and hailed his contribution.

“Recently, we lost the country's great son Ratan Tata ji. If he had been among us today, he would have been happy, but wherever his soul is, he would be happy. This C-295 aircraft factory reflects the new work culture of New India…” PM Modi stated.