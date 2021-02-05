Tata Boeing JV to make vertical fin structure for B737 planes in Telangana

NEW DELHI: US aerospace giant Boeing ’s Indian subsidiary on Friday announced a new production line at its joint venture, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), in Telangana.

The line will “manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the joint venture," Boeing India said in a statement.

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

The Boeing-Tata facility in Telangana is spread over 14,000 square meters and currently manufactures aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for international customers.

The vertical fin — that steadies an aircraft and gives it directional stability — is a “complex structural part and the new production line will use cutting-edge robotics and automation in manufacturing," the statement said. The expansion is expected to create additional employment opportunities and enable skill development.

“Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India, for the world, and a reflection of the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India said.

Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a highly responsive government administration make Telangana an ideal destination, he said.

Sukaran Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), said, “This new production line for complex vertical fin structures is another testament for TASL’s commitment towards making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing," he added.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said 45 MSMEs participating in the ongoing three-day Aero India show have already got orders worth ₹203 crore.

“This is a very heartening news and I am sure it will grow further in the times to come," Singh said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via