Tata Capital’s healthcare arm invests $10 million in Apex Kidney Care
This is the second transaction in the nephrology space in the past month, after Asia Healthcare Holdings acquired a majority stake in the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology for ₹600 crore in September
Dialysis service chain Apex Kidney Care has raised $10 million ( ₹83.3 crore) in a mix of primary and secondary investment as part of its funding round from Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, the healthcare-focused arm of private equity firm Tata Capital Ltd. The Mumbai-based healthcare chain will use the fresh money to expand its dialysis services across the country.