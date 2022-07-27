Bollywood star Ranveer Singh got the Brand Endorser of the Year award at the IAA Leadership Awards 2022 while Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran received the Business Leader of the Year award. Ranveer and Chandrasekaran had a humorous chat as the ceremony was going on.

When questioned about the secret to success, the chairman of Tata Sons remarked that managing the Tata Group is like running an ultramarathon. As per Chandra, the Tata Group’s biggest strength is its “ethos and values" that is deeply ingrained in the people.

Ranveer Singh said he needed advice on time management. To this, Chandrasekaran's advice was quite simple. He advised Ranveer not to take stress on anything. He also asked him not to preach others. Chandrasekaran said, "Tension nahi lene ka, gyan nahi dene ka."

Ranveer Singh was also curious to know what Chandrasekaran would advise the Bollywood movie industry that was going through a lean phase. Movies, especially high-profile big-budget ones, are faring miserably at the box office. The most recent one is Yash Raj FIlms’ Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role. Notably, Ranveer Singh's last film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, also from YRF, tanked at the box office as well.

Chandrasekaran said that he had “zero knowledge" on Bollywood. However, he said he appreciated Ranveer’s Singh’s energy.

Ranveer Singh is presently in the middle of a social media storm after posing nude in a photoshoot. In response to a complaint delivered to the Chembur Police Station, Singh was the subject of an FIR. According to reports, the lawsuit was brought about as a result of a complaint made by an official of an NGO who claimed that the actor's nude images offended women.

Ranveer Singh is reportedly eyeing a collaboration with a renowned Hollywood star. As per a source, Ranveer has been offered a massively mounted action-adventure mini-series with the actor.

(With agency inputs)