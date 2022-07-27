Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran asks Ranveer Singh to ‘chill’2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 02:31 PM IST
When Ranveer Singh asked for advice on time management, Chandrasekaran's advice was quite simple.
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh got the Brand Endorser of the Year award at the IAA Leadership Awards 2022 while Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran received the Business Leader of the Year award. Ranveer and Chandrasekaran had a humorous chat as the ceremony was going on.