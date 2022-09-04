Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to family and friends of Cyrus Mistry. He took to twitter and wrote, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."