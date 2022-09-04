Cyrus Mistry dies: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran pays respect, calls it 'really tragic'1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
- Cyrus Mistry's car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday.
Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry on 4 September died in a car accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.
Following this incident, the current chairman of the conglomerate – Tata Group – N Chandrasekaran paid his respect to Mistry and said it was "really tragic that he passed away at such a young age".
"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," he wrote in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to family and friends of Cyrus Mistry. He took to twitter and wrote, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."
Apart from PM Modi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal too expressed his condolences.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too paid his heartfelt tribute to Cyrus Mistry's death. He said, "Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality. It's a great loss... My heartfelt tribute."
Also, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deep condolences to the family of Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on his untimely death.
