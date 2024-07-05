Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple | Watch video

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran visited and offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple, one of the richest shrines in India, in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.

This is not the first time Chandrasekaran offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple. In 2017, he visited the shrine after being appointed as the Chairman of the Tata Group.

#WATCH | Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran visited and offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple. pic.twitter.com/ZuEVcDDpAj — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani also visited and offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh in September 2022.

All you need to know about Tirupati Balaji temple The Tirupati Balaji temple is aptly named the Bhuloka Vaikuntam—the earthly abode of Vishnu. It is believed that in this Kali age, Lord Vishnu has manifested himself in this temple to guide and lead his devotees to salvation.

Lord Venkateshwara's main idols is renowned for its unique and powerful qualities. This enchanting idol possesses several miraculous attributes that are truly astounding.

Every day, it is beautifully adorned with flowers, garments, and ornaments. The temple boasts an extensive collection of golden ornaments used to decorate the Lord.

The construction of the Tirupati Balaji temple started around 300 AD, with various emperors and kings contributing to its development over time. In the mid-18th century, Maratha General Raghoji I Bhonsale envisioned a permanent body to oversee the temple's affairs.

This vision led to the establishment of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) through the TTD Act of 1933. Today, TTD efficiently manages and maintains numerous temples and their sub-shrines.